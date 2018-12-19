Conor McGregor says he’s launching “rockets” in 2019. Whatever that means. “The Notorious” comes off a fourth-round submission defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October. McGregor attempted to return to the Octagon and win back the lightweight title he was stripped of after a two-year hiatus. However, he was dominated by Khabib’s grappling before being submitted in round four.

Now, McGregor would like an immediate rematch with the Russian. But given a rematch wouldn’t make much sense, the Irishman is prepared to fight the next man in line first. Taking to his Twitter account, McGregor posted several interesting tidbits recently. For starters, he shared a photo of himself working in the gym. He captioned it by saying he’s launching “rockets” in 2019:

“I am launching rockets in 19’ # staystrapped”

No fight has been confirmed for McGregor’s return as of this writing. He has openly stated he’d like the opportunity to sell out the ATT Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Perhaps a trilogy bout with Nate Diaz would make sense, a fight McGregor has promised Diaz since the Stockton native offered McGregor a rematch in 2017.

Diaz was initially set to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 230, but Poirier’s injury scrapped that bout. It will be interesting to see what’s next for McGregor in 2019.

What do you think about McGregor saying he’ll be launching “rockets”?