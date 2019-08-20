Conor McGregor Says Nate Diaz’s Comeback Win Is ‘Motivating’

Nate Diaz is getting massive props from his rival Conor McGregor.

Diaz returned to the Octagon in the co-main event of UFC 241 this past Saturday night (Aug. 17). The Stockton native took on Anthony Pettis. Diaz didn’t miss a step and took over the fight in rounds two and three. He earned the unanimous decision victory.

Conor McGregor Praises Nate Diaz

Before fighting Pettis, Diaz hadn’t been inside the Octagon since his Aug. 2016 rematch with McGregor. Diaz lost the fight via majority decision. The “Notorious” one took to his Facebook page to give Diaz props.

“3 years to the day myself and this Mexican animal went to war. Congrats on the win this weekend Nate, it was motivating to see it for my own comeback. I don’t blame you not mentioning me for the trilogy bout post fight, you know what I’m like when I get going. Vicious. I loved the round 3 style from round 1 that you implemented. It’s what I was hoping you would implement for this bout and was glad to see you do it. I’ll be prepared for it when we go again. If we go again. If not, respect always. A war for the ages. No b*tch talk. Just real sh*t.”

Diaz turned his attention to Jorge Masvidal after his win over Pettis. The Stockton native said he and Masvidal are the only ones who have kept it real from day one.

“The reason I was off is cause everybody sucked. There was nobody to fight. But with this belt I wanna defend it against, Jorge Masvidal had a good last fight. All respect to the man, but there ain’t no gangstas in this game anymore. There ain’t nobody who done it right but me and him. So I know my man’s a gangsta, but he ain’t no west coast gangsta.”