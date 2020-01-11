Conor McGregor Says UFC 246 Bout Will Be ‘Something Special’

Conor McGregor feels his upcoming bout with Donald Cerrone won’t soon be forgotten.

McGregor is scheduled to collide with Cerrone on Jan. 18 in the UFC 246 headliner. The bout will be contested at 170 pounds. McGregor is in search of his first win since Nov. 2016, while “Cowboy” hopes to avoid his third loss in a row.

McGregor Ready For ‘Special Moment’ At UFC 246

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani was able to sit down with the “Notorious” one ahead of UFC 246. During the interview, McGregor praised Cerrone for being a family man and the way he went about calling him out (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“Well, I said I would fight him, right?” he said. “Me and Donald have a history. Not a long history, but we’ve had a history. It’s an exciting bout. It’s a fan-friendly bout. It’s a fight that excites me.

“I appreciate Donald, I have to say. He’s fought a lot of times since the last time I saw him, at the Aldo press conference many, many years ago. He’s gone on and fought so many times. He’s also a family man, with his grandmother and these things. I appreciate that. And I also appreciate his method he went about it, with the Proper whiskey. So much work goes into these things – to see that bit of respect, I appreciate that. I look forward to having a good bout.”

McGregor went on to say that there’s something special in the air leading up to UFC 246.

“I’m happy to come back and have my comeback fight in the beginning of my season against Donald, and I look forward to it,” he said. “It’s going to be a good night, and I’m going to shine here on Jan. 18. I’m going to create magic inside the octagon, like I have done many times before. But this time it’s going to be something special.”