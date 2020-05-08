Conor McGregor Scouting UFC 249 For Safety, Eyeing July Return According To His Manager

Conor McGregor will be paying close attention to UFC 249 to see the safety protocols in place according to his manager Audie Attar.

In the main event of UFC 249, Tony Ferguson will battle Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title. It is a very interesting bout where the winner will face Khabib Nurmagomedov sometime in the summer or fall.

For McGregor, he’s been itching to return and wants to see how the events will be run.

“Conor is very curious to see whether the health and safety of the athletes and staff are ensured,” Attar said to ESPN. “He wants to make sure everyone is taken care of properly.”

McGregor is eyeing a July return, but who he’ll fight is to be seen. Although it will be different to not fight in front of a crowd, the Irishman is eager to put on a show for everyone at home.

“While Conor’s desire would be to fight in front of another sold-out crowd he does understand what him fighting in an empty arena could do for people at home,” Attar said. “[He] would consider if he’s comfortable with the way the UFC is holding these events from a health and safety standpoint.”