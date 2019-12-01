Conor McGregor Sends A Message To Donald Cerrone: ‘See You In 20/20’

Conor McGregor has sent a message to Donald Cerrone after their UFC 246 bout has been reported.

On Jan. 18 the two will share the Octagon in the main event in what will be a welterweight bout and serve as the Irishman’s return to the Octagon. Cerrone took to Instagram to share a message with his fans where McGregor replied to the post.

“Let this Soak in! This will be my 51st MMA fight and I plan to add new numbers to all these list come January 18. I hold the all-time UFC record for wins with 23. I hold the all-time UFC record for finishes with 16. I hold the all-time UFC record for post-fight bonus awards with 18. I hold the all-time UFC record in knockdowns with 20. I hold the all-time UFC record with seven knockouts via kicks.” Cerrone wrote.

McGregor then had a classy response wishing “Cowboy” well and telling him he will see him soon.

“Good man Donald, enjoy the Christmas dinner. Happy holidays to you and the family, from the McGregor’s here in Ireland. See you in 20/20 with bullseye vision,” McGregor replied.

Conor McGregor has not fought since he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 where he failed to reclaim the lightweight title. He did not fight at all in 2018, but makes it clear he wants to fight three times in 2020 and it starts on Jan. 18.

Donald Cerrone, meanwhile, is on a two-fight losing streak where he was TKO’d to Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson. Before that, he had an impressive run where he beat Al Iaquinta, knocked out Alexander Hernandez and submitted Mike Perry.