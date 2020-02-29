Conor McGregor Sends Kind Words To Joseph Benavidez Ahead Of UFC Title Shot

Conor McGregor has sent his well wishes to Joseph Benavidez.

Tonight (Feb. 29), Benavidez will collide with Deiveson Figueiredo. The vacant flyweight championship will only be on the line for Benavidez. That’s because Figueiredo missed weight by 2.5 pounds, while Benavidez hit his target at 124.5 pounds. Benavidez vs. Figueiredo will headline UFC Norfolk.

McGregor Wishes Benavidez Good Luck

McGregor took to his Twitter account ahead of UFC Norfolk to wish Benavidez and his wife Megan Olivi good luck.

Excited for the UFC tonight!

Wishing @JoeJitsu and his wife @MeganOlivi a big good luck in their quest at UFC gold tonight!

Good luck guys ❤️ #LetsGoJoe — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 29, 2020

This will be Benavidez’s third UFC title shot. He went 0-2 against Demetrious Johnson in his UFC title opportunities. Under the UFC banner, Benavidez has only lost to Johnson twice and Sergio Pettis. The loss to Pettis was a controversial split decision.

Figueiredo had not missed weight during his UFC run prior to yesterday’s weigh-in. With that said, Figueiredo only hit 125 pounds on the nose once. For the rest of his successful weight cuts, Figueiredo took advantage of the one-pound allowance for non-title fights.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC Norfolk tonight. The prelims will begin at 5 p.m. ET, while the main card starts at 8 p.m. ET. The entire card airs live on ESPN+.

Here’s a look at the UFC Norfolk card.

