Conor McGregor Sends Kind Words To Joseph Benavidez Ahead Of UFC Title Shot

Conor McGregor has sent his well wishes to Joseph Benavidez.
Tonight (Feb. 29), Benavidez will collide with Deiveson Figueiredo. The vacant flyweight championship will only be on the line for Benavidez. That’s because Figueiredo missed weight by 2.5 pounds, while Benavidez hit his target at 124.5 pounds. Benavidez vs. Figueiredo will headline UFC Norfolk.
McGregor Wishes Benavidez Good Luck
McGregor took to his Twitter account ahead of UFC Norfolk to wish Benavidez and his wife Megan Olivi good luck.
“Excited for the UFC tonight! Wishing @JoeJitsu and his wife @MeganOlivi a big good luck in their quest at UFC gold tonight! Good luck guys. #LetsGoJoe.”
This will be Benavidez’s third UFC title shot. He went 0-2 against Demetrious Johnson in his UFC title opportunities. Under the UFC banner, Benavidez has only lost to Johnson twice and Sergio Pettis. The loss to Pettis was a controversial split decision.
Figueiredo had not missed weight during his UFC run prior to yesterday’s weigh-in. With that said, Figueiredo only hit 125 pounds on the nose once. For the rest of his successful weight cuts, Figueiredo took advantage of the one-pound allowance for non-title fights.
MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC Norfolk tonight. The prelims will begin at 5 p.m. ET, while the main card starts at 8 p.m. ET. The entire card airs live on ESPN+.
Here’s a look at the UFC Norfolk card.
Main Card (ESPN+)
- Flyweight title bout: Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
- Women featherweight bout: Felicia Spencer vs. Zarah Fairn
- Light heavyweight bout: Ion Cutelaba vs. Magomed Ankalaev
- Women featherweight bout: Megan Anderson vs. Norma Dumont
- Bantamweight bout: Derrick Minner vs. Grant Dawson
Prelims (ESPN+)
- Lightweight bout: Steve Garcia vs. Luis Pena
- Bantamweight bout: Gabriel Silva vs. Kyler Phillips
- Middleweight bout: Brendan Allen vs. Tom Breese
- Heavyweight bout: Serghei Spivac vs. Marcin Tybura
- Featherweight bout: TJ Brown vs. Jordan Griffin
- Featherweight bout: Spike Carlyle vs. Aalon Cruz
- Welterweight bout: Sean Brady vs. Ismail Naurdiev