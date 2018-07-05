Conor McGregor Sends Message to Max Holloway After Being Forced Out of UFC 226

Conor McGregor knows there are times to talk trash and times to offer up a heartfelt response to an incredibly difficult situation.

That was the case on Thursday when the former two-division UFC champion sent out a message to featherweight king Max Holloway after he was forced out of his upcoming title defense against Brian Ortega due to concussion like symptoms.

Holloway was pulled from UFC 226 on Wednesday after he was forced to go to the hospital for further testing after he experienced slurred speech and difficulty waking up from a nap after participating in the open workouts earlier in the day.

McGregor, who has engaged in a war of words with Holloway in the past after they faced off in a fight back in 2013, offered a kind response to the featherweight champion on Thursday.

“My thoughts and my respect are with 145-pound World Champion Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway,” McGregor wrote on Twitter.

My thoughts and my respect are with 145lb World Champion Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 5, 2018

In the aftermath of Holloway being removed from the card, several fighters have sent out well wishes to the Hawaiian champion as he attempts to recover from a frightening situation that forced him out of his bout on Saturday night.

In addition to McGregor’s response, reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagoemdov also sent a message to Holloway on Wednesday evening.

Keep your head up Champ, I know what it is, believe in yourself. @BlessedMMA — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 5, 2018

Nurmagomedov was actually scheduled to face Holloway back in April but that fight was scrapped after the New York State Athletic Commission pulled the featherweight champion from the card due to concerns over his weight cut.

There’s no word yet on how long Holloway will be out of action but he’s continuing to receive treatment after being pulled from UFC 226 on Saturday night.