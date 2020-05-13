Conor McGregor Sends Well Wishes To Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father

Conor McGregor is sending prayers to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father.

Media outlets in Russia have reported that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is in a coma. His condition is said to be critical. Word broke that Abdulmanap was hospitalized last month after complications from pneumonia and the flu. Abdulmanap told TASS that he felt “fine,” but his condition quickly deteriorated.

Conor McGregor Sends Well Wishes Abdulmanap’s Way

Despite his personal feud with Khabib and his team, McGregor realizes it is not the time to be bitter. He took to his Twitter account to wish Abdulmanap and his family well.

Praying for the recovery of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A man responsible for more World champions, across multiple fighting disciplines, than we even know.

A true martial genius!

Very saddened upon hearing this news tonight.

Praying for the Nurmagomedov family at this time 🙏 https://t.co/OVklQphPgN — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 13, 2020

Khabib is the reigning UFC lightweight champion and he credits a good chunk of success to his father. Fight fans can often hear American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez reminding Khabib of, “father’s plan” in-between rounds. Nurmagomedov has said that even as an adult, he is still given lessons in discipline from his father.

Abdulmanap’s hospitalization was first revealed by his friend Ramazan Rabadanov, a sports commentator in Dagestan. A source told RT that Abdulmanap wasn’t treated with the proper care initially and as a result, his condition worsened.

“Abdulmanap is in a bad condition, he’s in Moscow and in a coma,” the source said. “They didn’t treat him properly in Dagestan, and some complications arose. They flew him to Moscow, where he is now in a military hospital. He’s on his own there, they won’t allow family (to visit).”

MMA News is wishing Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov and his family all the best during this difficult time.