Conor McGregor Sends Well Wishes To UFC Middleweight Jacare Souza

Conor McGregor has sent prayers Jacare Souza’s way.

Souza was scheduled to compete tonight (May 9). He was going to share the Octagon with Uriah Hall on the UFC 249 prelims. The bout was canceled when Jacare tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement released by the UFC, it was revealed that two of Souza’s cornermen also tested positive. All other athletes on the UFC 249 card tested negative.

Conor McGregor Wishes Jacare A Speedy Recovery

McGregor took to his Twitter account to react to the news of Jacare’s positive coronavirus test.

Wishing all my fighting colleagues good health as they put on tonight’s show for us! #UFC249 on ESPN+

Good luck and God speed men and women. From the competitors to the cleaners. Thank you all ❤️

Also Prayers up for Jacare Souza and team in making a full recovery. #UFC249 #ESPN — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 9, 2020

UFC 249 will go on as planned tonight. The event is being held inside the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. No fans will be in attendance but there will be post-fight interviews. In addition, all commentators will be separated.

UFC 249 was set to take place inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on April 18. That plan went awry when the state of New York banned large gatherings in response to the COVID-19 crisis. As seemingly the world began to shutdown, the UFC tried to run the show on tribal land in California. Pressure from Disney, ESPN, and the state of California forced UFC 249 to be pushed back.

Ultimately, the state of Florida deemed sporting events on a national level “essential.” This opened the door for the UFC to make its return tonight. MMA News will be providing live coverage of UFC 249.