Conor McGregor Lawsuit Stemming From UFC 202 Presser Has Been Settled

At least one of Conor McGregor’s legal hurdles has been settled.

No, this doesn’t have to do with the bus incident following the UFC 223 media day session. In fact, UFC lightweight Michael Chiesa is in the process of suing McGregor. This one goes back to 2016 when McGregor threw bottles and a Monster Energy drink can aimed at Nate Diaz’s team during a UFC 202 press conference. Security guard William Pegg sued McGregor for assault after being hit with the can.

Conor McGregor Lawsuit Settled

The Blast recently obtained court documents revealing, “that the parties to the above-entitled action have now fully settled their claims in this case, with an agreement that each side will bear their own fees and costs. It is expected that all settlement documents can be exchanged and this matter will be fully resolved.”

McGregor ended up winning his rematch with Nate Diaz via majority decision. The “Notorious” one would then capture the UFC lightweight gold via second-round TKO over Eddie Alvarez. He became the first fighter in UFC history to hold two titles simultaneously.

The former two-division champion ended up losing a boxing match to Floyd Mayweather via 10th round TKO. McGregor was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov when he returned to the Octagon earlier this month. After the fight, both teams brawled. McGregor and Nurmagomedov are awaiting punishments from the Nevada State Athletic Commission for their roles in the melee.

Do you think Conor McGregor’s popularity will begin to decline, or will his success in the mainstream media continue?