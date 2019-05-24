Conor McGregor shows off left hand in a cast following training injury

Conor McGregor will have to wait to put his moneymaking left hand back into action after suffering an injury in training just recently.

The former two-division UFC champion posted a photo on his Instagram account on Friday showing his left hand wrapped in bandages with his thumb in a cast.

He didn’t reveal details about how the injury happened or when the cast would come off his hand but McGregor seems to indicate that he’ll be back in action as quickly as possible.

“Intense training and sparring sessions, I will always push it to the limits,” McGregor said. “This comes off and I push on! The Proper Don! Nothing will stop me.”

While McGregor doesn’t have a fight booked, UFC president Dana White has said he plans on meeting with the Irish superstar in the near future in hopes of a return to action this summer.

It’s unknown if this injury to McGregor’s left hand could delay his return, especially with dwindling options as far as potential opponents available to him.

McGregor hasn’t fought since last October when he suffered a fourth round submission loss to reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

Since that time, McGregor was briefly attached to a potential fight against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone then he retired and later plotted his return to action with hopes that he could negotiate new terms with the UFC for his next bout.

Many of McGregor’s biggest potential opponents are now booked, however, with Cerrone facing Tony Ferguson at UFC 238, Nurmagomedov expected to meet interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier in September and Nate Diaz booked for a fight against Anthony Pettis in August.

With his left hand injured, McGregor may not return as quickly as expected but based on his initial post, it doesn’t appear he will be sidelined very long as he recovers.