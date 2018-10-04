Conor McGregor Signs Monster Energy Sponsorship Worth “Millions”

Conor McGregor will be heading into UFC 229 a very wealthy man. Not only is McGregor still rolling in cash from his fight with Floyd Mayweather last year, but it seems he just signed a very lucrative sponsorship deal with Monster Energy. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reports that McGregor has signed a one-year deal with the company worth “millions.”

The deal reportedly puts McGregor in the same category of other sports stars like Tiger Woods, Rob Gronkowski, and Lewis Hamilton. This is apparently a big jump from McGregor’s initial deal, which was worth over $50k a year:

“Conor McGregor has just signed a new one-year-deal with Monster Energy, Monster rep @ HansMolenkamp told @ espn.

“Molenkamp said the deal is worth millions and puts McGregor in the same category as other Monster athletes like Tiger Woods, Rob Gronkowski and Lewis Hamilton.”

Conor McGregor has just signed a new one year-deal with Monster Energy, Monster rep @HansMolenkamp told @espn. Molenkamp said the deal is worth millions and puts McGregor in the same category as other Monster athletes like Tiger Woods, Rob Gronkowski and Lewis Hamilton. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 4, 2018

“McGregor’s initial deal was worth 50k for a year. “We stick by our athletes,” Molenkamp said. He added it’s one of the more lucrative deals the company has done with an athlete.”

McGregor’s initial deal was worth 50k for a year. “We stick by our athletes,” Molenkamp said. He added it’s one of the more lucrative deals the company has done with an athlete. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 4, 2018

McGregor’s bank account has certainly seen some love over the past year. Following his fight with Mayweather, McGregor has obtained several big money-making opportunities. In addition to his Monster deal, McGregor is also partnered with Burger King, has released his own whiskey, and will have a few of his business ventures on the UFC 229 Octagon’s canvas.

“The Notorious” will main event the pay-per-view (PPV) opposite Khabib Nurmagomedov this weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018).

What do you make of McGregor’s new multi-million dollar Monster Energy sponsorship?