BREAKING: Details of Conor McGregor’s New Contract Emerge

ESPN reports that Conor McGregor has signed a new eight-fight contract with the UFC, as confirmed Thursday by Dana White. The contract reportedly includes promotion for McGregor’s Proper No. 12 whiskey to be in the Octagon for every fight. If the fact that Conor McGregor’s next fight is only a little over two weeks away didn’t already confirm it, then this news certainly does: The King is Back.

Love him or hate him, Conor McGregor is the king of UFC pay per view. Each of the four highest grossing pay per view in UFC history have featured McGregor: UFC 194: Aldo vs. McGregor (1.2 Million), UFC 205: Alvarez vs. McGregor (1.3 Million), McGregor vs. Diaz (1.31 Million), and of course, Diaz vs. McGregor 2, which clocked in at 1.6 million buys. Dana White believes that the next pay per view this Saturday, UFC 229, will shatter the previous record, expecting the event to do over two million buys:

“It’s massive,” White said of the UFC 229 pay per view on October 6th. “There has been a lot of talk about this thing doing 2 million buys. We’re trending right now at 2.5 million buys so that’s how big this fight is.

“The biggest fight we’d ever done was Diaz vs. McGregor at almost 1.6 million pay-per-view buys. Then we did the Floyd Mayweather fight.

“And now this by far is the biggest fight and one of the biggest fights ever in combat sports to be honest with you.”

Dana White also continued to glow about his biggest superstar and sees a very bright future with Conor McGregor and the UFC:

“Conor works very well with us,” White said. And this new contract ensures that McGregor will continue working with the UFC in partnership with his Proper Whiskey brand for a long time to come.

