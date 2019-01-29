Conor McGregor Gets Six-Month Suspension From NSAC

Conor McGregor has received a six-month suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC).

McGregor entered a settlement following his role in the UFC 229 brawl. The “Notorious” one fell short in his bid for Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC lightweight title back in October 2018. After the fight, Nurmagomedov hopped into the crowd and went after Dillon Danis. Inside the Octagon, McGregor took a swipe at one of Nurmagomedov’s teammates. McGregor ended up being in a scuffle with Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Zubaira Tukhugov.

Earlier today (Jan. 29), the NSAC held a hearing to determine the fighting futures of Nurmagomedov and McGregor. “The Eagle” was suspended for nine months retroactive to Oct. 6. Nurmagomedov was also hit with a $500,000 fine. He can have his suspension reduced to six months if he partakes in an anti-bullying PSA. His suspension is retroactive to Oct. 6.

As for McGregor’s ruling, his proposed settlement was a six-month suspension and a $50,000 fine. The NSAC approved the settlement. The motion passed four to one and the suspension is retroactive to Oct. 6.

During the hearing, commission officials said they will be taking into account the words and actions of fighters outside of one particular incident in the future. NSAC chairman Anthony Marnell also expressed his discontent with how the UFC has promoted McGregor’s actions from the UFC 223 media day bus attack back in April 2018.

Do you think this was a fair suspension for Conor McGregor?