Quote: Conor McGregor Is Only Smashing Smartphones, Buses, & Cocaine Lines

Conor McGregor has made quite a few enemies and you can add another Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter to that list.

McGregor turned some heads when he responded to a tweet by MMA Team Dagestan. The Twitter account made a post with rumored names for the Abu Dhabi card in September. The “Notorious” one ragged on the list, saying three of those fighters have had anti-doping violations. One of those names was Mairbek Taisumov. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) determined that Taisumov’s failed drug test was due to contaminated supplements.

Taisumov Blasts McGregor Over Comments

Taisumov took to Twitter to respond to McGregor:

McCocaine the only SCARY RAT I see on this picture is YOU sitting in the corner whining and crying, calling it all business. Only things you're smashing are smartphones, busses and cocaine lines you junky! Hope to see you one day face2face⏳ #TeamTAISUMOV #McCocaine #UFCAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/Ocf1y0OCFf — Mairbek Taisumov (@Taisumov155) May 8, 2019

McGregor attacked a fighter bus back in April 2018 and was arrested as a result. He was also arrested for smashing a fan’s iPhone. McGregor’s legal issues from the bus attack are in the past with the exception of a lawsuit from UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa.

Taisumov is on a six-fight winning streak. He hasn’t suffered a loss since March 2014. Taisumov is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Desmond Green. He became eligible to compete again yesterday (May 8).

McGregor’s fighting future is up in the air. The former two-division champion was scheduled to meet UFC president Dana White in Miami. The meetup has since been rescheduled for Los Angeles.