Quote: Conor McGregor Is Only Smashing Smartphones, Buses, & Cocaine Lines

Conor McGregor has made quite a few enemies and you can add another Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter to that list.
McGregor turned some heads when he responded to a tweet by MMA Team Dagestan. The Twitter account made a post with rumored names for the Abu Dhabi card in September. The “Notorious” one ragged on the list, saying three of those fighters have had anti-doping violations. One of those names was Mairbek Taisumov. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) determined that Taisumov’s failed drug test was due to contaminated supplements.
Taisumov Blasts McGregor Over Comments
Taisumov took to Twitter to respond to McGregor:
“McCocaine the only SCARY RAT I see on this picture is YOU sitting in the corner whining and crying, calling it all business. Only things you’re smashing are smartphones, [buses] and cocaine lines you junky! Hope to see you one day [face-to-face].”
McGregor attacked a fighter bus back in April 2018 and was arrested as a result. He was also arrested for smashing a fan’s iPhone. McGregor’s legal issues from the bus attack are in the past with the exception of a lawsuit from UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa.
Taisumov is on a six-fight winning streak. He hasn’t suffered a loss since March 2014. Taisumov is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Desmond Green. He became eligible to compete again yesterday (May 8).
McGregor’s fighting future is up in the air. The former two-division champion was scheduled to meet UFC president Dana White in Miami. The meetup has since been rescheduled for Los Angeles.