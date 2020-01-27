Conor McGregor Speaks On NBA Legend Kobe Bryant’s Death

Kobe Bryant’s death touched an audience far greater than those who watch basketball and Conor McGregor can attest.

Yesterday (Jan. 26), the sports world was rocked with the news of Bryant’s tragic death due to a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. There were nine people in the helicopter and no survivors. One of the passengers was Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Conor McGregor Reacts To Death Of Kobe Bryant

McGregor was in attendance for the 2020 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Speaking to CBS on the red carpet, McGregor expressed his sorrow over the passing of Bryant and Gianna (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

Conor McGregor on the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant: “It’s iconic that I’m here and that he used to play in this arena… I’m very happy to be here but sad at the same time. It’s just a very sad time.” — @TheNotoriousMMA #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/SOFjWGfoPp — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 27, 2020

“It’s very, very sad news,” McGregor said. “It’s iconic that I’m here and he used to play in this arena, as well, right? So just very sad news. (He) lost his daughter, as well. It’s kind of hard to get up for it, for this event. I’m very happy to be here, but I’m sad at the same time. … just a very sad time.”

McGregor admits that basketball doesn’t resonate with many in Ireland, but Bryant certainly did.

“For me, the first time I ever came to America, Kobe was one of the big stars and one of the men that jumped out,” McGregor said. “We don’t really understand basketball (in Ireland) too much, but Kobe – his star transcends sport, and a great man. I would have loved to meet him. It’s a very sad day.”

MMA News sends our condolences to the family and friends of Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, and the seven others who died in the helicopter accident.