Conor McGregor Speaks On Passing Of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father

Conor McGregor is aware of the passing of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father and has weighed in on the loss.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov fell ill from complications of COVID-19. While Abdulmanap made progress at times, the 57-year-old died in a Moscow hospital. Many within the MMA community have weighed in on the death of Abdulmanap and McGregor has shared his own thoughts.

Conor McGregor Responds To Abdulmanap’s Passing

McGregor took to his Twitter account to speak on Abdulmanap’s passing.

The loss of a father, a coach, and a dedicated supporter of the sport. Condolences and rest in peace Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 3, 2020

It’s well-documented that McGregor and Nurmagomedov have been involved in a nasty beef. Things took a turn for the worse when McGregor and his entourage attacked a fighter bus holding “The Eagle” back in April 2018. This was in response to Nurmagomedov and members of his team confronting Artem Lobov in a hotel lobby in New York City.

Things only got uglier from there. After submitting McGregor at UFC 229, Nurmagomedov hopped the fence and went after McGregor’s training partner Dillon Danis. McGregor also traded shots with members of “The Eagle’s” group inside the Octagon.

Abdulmanap denounced the post-fight brawl and made it clear that he didn’t enjoy seeing his son leave the Octagon to go after Danis. “The Eagle” admitted that his father wasn’t happy with him as he felt he lacked the discipline he was taught in that situation. Abdulmanap had even said he forgave McGregor for making things personal after the fight and insisted he’d welcome McGregor to Dagestan no strings attached for a get-together.

Before Abdulmanap’s passing, McGregor came under fire for a deleted Instagram comment. McGregor took aim at Khabib’s team by saying he figured Abdulmanap’s illness was a cover-up for Khabib’s lack of activity.