Conor McGregor & Stephen A. Smith Discuss Post-UFC 246 Comments

It appears ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith is smoothing things over following his post-UFC 246 comments.

Smith drew the ire of many in the MMA community when he called Donald Cerrone’s UFC 246 performance against Conor McGregor, “atrocious.” Even UFC color commentator Joe Rogan expressed his belief that Smith has no business talking about the fight game. Smith responded by saying Rogan is wrong to question his ability to make assessments on bouts.

McGregor Responds To Smith On His Comments

McGregor took to his Twitter account and said he has no problem with Smith saying he didn’t see enough of him to believe he’d be a threat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in a rematch. What the “Notorious” one did take issue with was Smith’s view on Cerrone’s performance.

Apologise. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 26, 2020

“The call you discuss here is A+. I didn’t show enough. I’m not paid by the hour though. Joe’s comments however, come from you saying the opposition fighter quit. Broken nose/orbital bone say different. Fighting is vicious. Those who make the walk deserve full respect! Apologize.”

Smith responded by showing his respect and appreciation for McGregor and Rogan.

“That. But to know how tough Cowboy is, lots of fans like myself expected more and I don’t think @joerogan is right to question my knowledge about a fight just because I wasn’t satisfied with what I saw. I said what I said and I meant it. It’s possible to do that and still have…

Tremendous respect for you @TheNotoriousMMA, along with @joerogan. Both of you are fantastic for the @UFC. I wouldn’t enjoy it nearly as much without the both of you. I wish you both prosperity in the future. But we clearly disagree about Cowboy’s performance on Jan.18.#RESPECT”