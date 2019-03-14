Conor McGregor Sued By Victim in Cell Phone Smashing Altercation in Miami

Conor McGregor is now facing a lawsuit from the victim who claims his phone was taken, smashed and then stolen by the UFC superstar in Miami.

Conor McGregor was arrested earlier this week on felony charges of strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief and now he’s being sued by the alleged victim.

22-year-old Ahmed Abdirzak reportedly filed the lawsuit in Miami-Dade County, Florida on Thursday according to court records obtained by TMZ.

Abdirzak claimed that he was attempting to snap a photo of McGregor as he left the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami and that’s when the former two-division UFC champion snapped.

He alleges that McGregor snatched his phone away from him, threw it on the ground and stomped on it several times. McGregor then allegedly grabbed the smashed phone and walked away to a waiting car before exiting the hotel.

McGregor was later arrested on two separate felony charges and released on $12,500 bail.

A brief video showing at least part of the incident was also released by TMZ on Thursday.

Now McGregor is being sued in civil court for “battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress” with Abdirzak seeking unspecified damages north of $15,000 for his troubles.

This is the second lawsuit McGregor has faced in recent months after current UFC welterweight contender Michael Chiesa also sued the Irishman after he was injured during the attack on a billed filled with fighters last April in New York.

Chiesa suffered cuts that forced him out of his fight scheduled later that week at UFC 223 and he later opted to file a lawsuit against McGregor, who led the attack on the bus as well as threw the moving dolly at the window that smashed and injured the former ‘Ultimate Fighter’ winner.

McGregor has not made any further public statements regarding the arrest other than an Instagram post after he was released from custody on bond earlier this week.