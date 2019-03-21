Conor McGregor Throws Shade At T.J. Dillashaw Following Suspension

Conor McGregor didn’t stay silent when T.J. Dillashaw tested positive following a UFC Brooklyn drug test.

Back on Jan. 19, Dillashaw challenged Henry Cejudo for the UFC flyweight title. Dillashaw attempted to become a two-division champion as he was the bantamweight title holder. Cejudo ended up earning a 32-second TKO win to retain his gold. Things got a lot worse for Dillashaw as he announced that he was popped by the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) and has relinquished his 135-pound gold.

Conor McGregor Rips T.J. Dillashaw After Positive Test

It didn’t take McGregor long to respond to Dillashaw’s situation. The “Notorious” one took to Twitter to offer his thoughts:

I called that little snake way back.

I’m the new St. Patrick. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 21, 2019

McGregor and Dillashaw got into some banter during season 22 of “The Ultimate Fighter.” McGregor served as an opposing coach against Urijah Faber. At the time, Dillashaw was training with Team Alpha Male and he served as a sparring partner during that season of TUF. Throughout the show, McGregor called Dillashaw a “snake in the grass” and predicted that he would leave Team Alpha Male. Dillashaw ended up having a nasty split from Faber’s camp after joining Elevation Fight Team.

Dillashaw has been suspended by the NYSAC for one year retroactive to his Jan. 19 bout with Cejudo. The former UFC bantamweight champion could face further punishment from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). MMA News will keep you posted when further updates are available.