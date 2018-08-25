Conor McGregor takes aim at a teammate of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The beef between McGregor and Nurmagomedov is getting personal. From Team Khabib confronting Artem Lobov, to McGregor attacking a bus with “The Eagle” in it, this feud is getting ugly. The “Notorious” one added fuel to the fire when he called Nurmagomedov’s father a “quivering coward.” The former two-division champion isn’t stopping there.

Conor McGregor Takes Aim at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Teammate

McGregor went on Instagram and ripped Zubaira Tukhugov for what he describes as betraying Chechnya. Here’s the post:

“A true Chechen would never assist in a Dagestani led attack on another Chechen. A true Chechen would never take orders from a Dagestani man. This is treason.”

Tukhugov is set to go one-on-one with Lobov on Oct. 27 at UFC Moncton. As for McGregor, he’ll challenge Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title on Oct. 6. The bout will headline UFC 229 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC 229 will also feature a lightweight clash that many view as the perfect backup plan. Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson returns to action to meet Anthony Pettis. Ferguson has been out with an injury, but has been medically cleared. If the bout takes place, then it’s expected to be a barn burner. If Nurmagomedov or McGregor have to pull out of the headliner, then “El Cucuy” or “Showtime” will be on standby. MMA News will keep you updated on the latest info on UFC 229.

Do you expect Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov to avoid physical contact ahead of UFC 229?