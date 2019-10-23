Conor McGregor Takes Credit For Bringing ‘BMF’ Title To Fruition

Conor McGregor believes Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz can thank him for the creation of the BMF championship.

On Nov. 2, Masvidal and Diaz will share the Octagon in the main event of UFC 244. The welterweight bout will be held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. This will be contested for the one-time-only BMF title.

Conor McGregor Says BMF Title Exists Because Of Him

McGregor attended a sponsor’s event in Kyiv, Ukraine earlier today (Oct. 22). The “Notorious” one spoke at the event and claimed he can be thanked for the design of the BMF gold (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I designed that ‘Bad Motherf***er’ belt,” McGregor said. “I actually designed that. I signed off on the design of how they are creating that belt.”

McGregor went on to say that he’s eyeing the winner of the BMF title clash.

“So most certainly that belt was brought into fruition, brought to life because of me: the real bad motherf***er,” he added. “So most certainly one of those men is on my radar.”

McGregor hasn’t stepped foot inside the Octagon since his Oct. 2018 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. The former UFC “champ-champ” was in talks with the promotion for a July return, but nothing materialize. In addition to that, McGregor suffered a hand injury during a sparring session and needed to undergo surgery. Speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, McGregor said he’s ready to get back into the swing of things.

As of late, McGregor has found himself in the headlines for the wrong reasons. The New York Times reported that McGregor is under investigation for a second sexual assault allegation.

“Conor McGregor is frequently the subject of rumors,” a publicist for the fighter said in an emailed statement to NYT. “He emphatically denies any report accusing him of sexual assault.”