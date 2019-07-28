Conor McGregor Takes Issue With Dana White Saying Jorge Masvidal Is Too Big For Him

Conor McGregor is none too pleased with UFC president Dana White over recent comments.

Jorge Masvidal’s stock has never been higher. Following his record-setting five-second knockout over Ben Askren at UFC 239, “Gamebred” has been shooting for the stars. Masvidal is only interested in a UFC welterweight title bout, or a showdown with McGregor.

Conor McGregor Not Happy With Dana White Over Comments

White has said that he feels Masvidal is too big for McGregor. During the UFC 240 post-fight press conference, White revealed that this didn’t sit well with McGregor (via LowKickMMA).

“Yeah, Masvidal is too big for him, man. I think Masvidal is too big, Conor disagrees. Conor was not happy that I said Masvidal was too big for him,” White said.

White went on to reveal the text that McGregor sent him.

“‘That pisses me off that you say he’s too big for me.’ I’m telling you guys, I’ve said it a million times, and I’ll say it again, this guy will fight anybody,” White said. “And I don’t care if he’s pissed off about it or not, I think Masvidal is too big for Conor. So, if we ever get to that point, I’m sure it’s something that Conor and I will fight about.”

Chael Sonnen had made the claim that White purposely said that Masvidal is too big for McGregor to plant the seeds for a bout. Sonnen predicted that McGregor wouldn’t be too happy with White over the comments.