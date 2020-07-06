Conor McGregor Takes Issue With Dustin Poirier Preferring Khabib Rematch

Conor McGregor is aware of Dustin Poirier’s comments on preferring a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Poirier has shared the Octagon with both the “Notorious” one and “The Eagle.” Poirier was stopped by McGregor via TKO back in Sept. 2014 and was submitted by Nurmagomedov in Sept. 2019. Poirier recently explained to MMAJunkie that he’d rather fight Khabib a second time over McGregor because of his competitive nature to be the first one to defeat “The Eagle.”

“When I was younger, I might have wanted to fight Conor or fight anybody who beat me. But I’m just comfortable with everything. I’m comfortable with my record, with the stuff that I’ve done, the fights I’ve done. The fights that I’ve lost, I learned my lessons and tried to keep moving forward. So I’d really like to be the first one to beat Khabib.”

Conor McGregor Responds To Dustin Poirier

McGregor isn’t buying Poirier’s explanation. He took to his Twitter account to let it be known that he feels “The Diamond” fears of another TKO loss.

Ministry of the bleedin obvious.

Getting concussed, slept, and fed to the canvas, is infinite times worse than being held and caught in a submission hold. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 6, 2020

Poirier is coming off a “Fight of the Year” contender against Dan Hooker back in June. Poirier won the bout via unanimous decision after five rounds of thrilling action. “The Diamond” expressed his belief that he still has more work to do and plans to go back to the drawing board.

As for McGregor, he was last seen in action back in January. McGregor stopped Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in just 40 seconds via TKO. The “Notorious” one claims to be retired after having some disagreements with the UFC but very few are taking his retirement seriously. Time will tell if it will stick.