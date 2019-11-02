Conor McGregor Takes Shot At BMF Title Bout Ahead Of UFC 244

Conor McGregor had some words after Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz had their final pre-UFC 244 staredown.

Tonight (Nov. 2), Masvidal and Diaz will collide in the main event of UFC 244. The two are set to do battle inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Hollywood megastar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will present the winner with the BMF championship.

Conor McGregor Takes A Dig At BMF Title Bout

McGregor took to his Twitter account to criticize the staredown between Masvidal and Diaz.

“I’m sad they didn’t get to shake hands up there like they wanted to and tried to. It was so sad seeing this. It’s like a love story up there. OMG Its the notebook. Now get out that f*cking checkbook and donate to my charity and the real bad mans back.”

Masvidal and Diaz have shown respect towards one another throughout the buildup of their fight. It’s clear that both men are taking the approach of letting their actions do the talking.

McGregor has claimed that his next bout is on Jan. 18 in Las Vegas. While he didn’t reveal an opponent, UFC president Dana White said the promotion is looking at booking McGregor against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

