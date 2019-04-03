Conor McGregor Takes Shot At Team Khabib Over Steroid History

Conor McGregor’s issues with Khabib Nurmagomedov are far from over. Despite the Irishman recently announcing his retirement from mixed martial arts (MMA), “The Notorious” still finds himself taking shots at the last man to defeat him inside the UFC’s Octagon.

Recently, McGregor took aim at Khabib’s wife over old pictures from their wedding. Now, the former “Champ Champ” is ripping Team Khabib for their steroid history. In his latest Tweet, “Mystic Mac” slammed Khabib teammates Zubaira Tukhugov and Ruslan Magomedov – the latter of which was recently handed a lifetime ban from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA):

“ Wow another dagestani caught abusing steroids. That’s 2 out of 3 in this picture busted for steroid abuse, with the most recent being busted 3 times in a row and now hit with a lifetime ban. Excellent job @JeffNovitzkyUFC. The only vice that cannot be forgiven is hypocrisy.”

Khabib defeated McGregor in their lightweight title bout back in October. They main evented UFC 229 in Las Vegas. After their fight, Khabib jumped the Octagon to attack McGregor cornerman Dillon Danis. This sparked a huge Team vs. Team brawl both inside and outside the cage.

All involved were handed appropriate suspensions for their part by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). McGregor is eligible to return this month, while Khabib has to sit out until the summer. However, given McGregor’s recent claim of retirement, and a sexual assault allegation out of Ireland, his future in the Octagon remains unclear.

