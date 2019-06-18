Conor McGregor Teases Meeting With Dana White At UFC’s New Apex Facility

UFC President Dana White is hyping the promotion’s new Apex facility as a game changer for the UFC and combat sports.

If it can help get Conor McGregor back into the Octagon, then it will certainly take a huge step towards becoming just that. And it just may. The third season of White’s ‘Tuesday Night Contender Series’ will debut from the Apex facility tonight. White welcomed fans to attend it for free, which resulted in the event being full as of this writing.

He’s understandably excited about the UFC’s new state-of-the-art production facility, which can host several different types of events. The polarizing UFC exec also has quite a lavish office at Apex, and it has a massive picture of McGregor and Floyd Mayweather on its wall. The workspace was recently revealed by Yahoo’s Kevin Iole:

McGregor caught wind of White’s new office. He congratulated his employer on the new facility and his recently-announced 10-year contract with the UFC. Perhaps more importantly, McGregor also hinted at a potential meeting with White in his new office, which could help lead to his long-awaited MMA return:

“The new office is looking great Dana, congrats on the re-up! I’ll catch ye soon and we’ll lock stock. For two smoking barrels.”

For two smoking barrels. pic.twitter.com/xR8cc4Mfjd — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 18, 2019

McGregor’s longtime coach John Kavanagh has hinted that the MMA superstar’s motivation is back. He wants him to finish his oft-discussed trilogy with Nate Diaz as a result.

Of course, we’ve seen and heard McGregor hype several return fights, but nothing is close to concrete yet. Maybe, just maybe, the UFC’s new facility could lead to the meeting that will finally get that deal signed in White’s new office.

As White loves to say, ‘we’ll see what happens.’

Will McGregor’s meeting with White bring his anticipated return to fruition?