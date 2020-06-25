Conor McGregor Thinks COVID-19 Diagnosis For Khabib’s Father Was A ‘Cover-Up’

Conor McGregor continues to make things personal with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s family.

It’s no secret that things have gotten ugly between McGregor and the Nurmagomedov family. “The Eagle” submitted McGregor back in Oct. 2018 and a post-fight brawl between the two camps ensued. In the leadup to their bout, things got nasty between McGregor and Nurmagomedov. Khabib and his group confronted Artem Lobov in a New York City hotel lobby during the week of UFC 223. McGregor and his entourage responded by attacking a fighter bus holding Khabib after a media day session.

Conor McGregor Hurls Nasty Theory On COVID-19 Diagnosis For Khabib’s Father

In now-deleted Instagram posts, McGregor and Khabib’s cousin, Abubakar had an exchange. Abubakar posted an image of McGregor’s bout against Khabib with the caption, “This is like the Coronavirus. You can’t breathe.” Also featured in the post was a screenshot of McGregor hurling a nasty theory on the COVID-19 diagnosis for Khabib’s father (via Chisanga Malata).

Conor McGregor has claimed Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father’s battle with COVID-19 was a “coverup” to hide his “lack of activity” and “pulling out of fights.”



I’m lost for words. I truly am.



“I figured it was all just a cover-up about Abdulmanap. A cover-up to hide the lack of activity and the pulling out of fights and running away. Good luck but remember – Allah sees all!”

McGregor claims to be retired. The “Notorious” one is disgruntled with the UFC as he feels the promotion keeps going against his wishes. He also didn’t agree with the UFC pushing back Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje to September. This was due to the health of Khabib’s father but we now know McGregor’s stance on that situation.

Nurmagomedov initially wanted to return to action as soon as June. This was due to the fact that “The Eagle” couldn’t make it to his planned title defense against Tony Ferguson back in April. Travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic were to blame. As mentioned, Nurmagomedov is now shooting for a September return.