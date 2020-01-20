Conor McGregor Thinks Jorge Masvidal Blew His Chance To Shine At UFC 246

Conor McGregor feels Jorge Masvidal did himself a disservice at UFC 246.

Masvidal was in attendance for UFC 246 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada last night (Jan. 18). Headlining the card was a welterweight battle between McGregor and Donald Cerrone. It was McGregor who scored a first-round TKO victory and he did so in 40 seconds.

McGregor Blasts Masvidal’s Fashion Sense

During the UFC 246 post-fight press conference, McGregor expressed his belief that “Gamebred” frittered away an opportunity at UFC 246 (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“Talk about blowing it,” McGregor said when reacting to Masvidal’s outfit at UFC 246. “If you ask me, that was ridiculous. I don’t know what was going on there. The old ladies in Ireland wear the house coats watching soap operas.

“So I’m like what’s this guy sitting there? I don’t know, whatever, all the best. I know what it is [wearing the same robe]. Why? I don’t know either. I’m just whatever. I don’t know.”

Masvidal has been calling for a bout with McGregor. The BMF champion has said that he doesn’t feel the “Notorious” one truly wants to share the Octagon with him. Most believe that it would be a lucrative fight but UFC president Dana White is hoping to book McGregor for a lightweight title bout.

McGregor isn’t the biggest fan of the appearance of the BMF title but he’d like to add it to his mantle.

“Of course [I would fight him], let’s see what happens,” McGregor said. “I’d like to scoop up — that’s not a great belt is it? But I’ll still take it. Add it to the list.”