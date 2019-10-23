Conor McGregor Thinks Khabib Will ‘Probably’ Beat Tony Ferguson

Conor McGregor admits he’s intrigued by Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson, but he feels “The Eagle” would retain his gold.

A UFC lightweight title clash between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson hasn’t been booked yet, but many believe the match-up is inevitable. UFC president Dana White has even said that Ferguson is next in line unless he doesn’t agree to the bout. In that case, White said he’d turn to McGregor or even Georges St-Pierre.

McGregor Picks Khabib To Defeat Ferguson If They Fight

During a sponsor’s event in Kyiv, Ukraine, McGregor gave his thoughts on a potential lightweight title bout between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson (via MMAJunkie.com).

“It will be an interesting one. I think Khabib would probably beat him,” McGregor said. “Again, you’ve got to see what the circumstances are. Anyone can win on any given day. Tony is a formidable fighter also, you know. He’s very, very tough. He does go down, he does get dropped, his guard has been passed, he’s been mounted by a lesser fighter, so I would favor Khabib in that bout.”

Ferguson is riding a 12-fight winning streak and hasn’t lost since May 2012. As for Nurmagomedov, he is a perfect 28-0 in his professional MMA career. “The Eagle” has had two successful title defenses, submitting McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

McGregor went on to talk about not being able to dethrone Nurmagomedov back in Oct. 2018.

“We overestimated his grappling severely, and we also underestimated his striking, so there are things that we will correct,” McGregor said. “I will go on the offensive from a grappling standpoint. I believe I was winning the clinch exchanges in Round 3 in the bout, but it was a little too late. A little too little too late in the bout and also my lack of commitment, and I wasn’t as fully committed as I should be, carrying injuries and what not, so there’s many many things we can improve and sharpen up when the rematch happens.”