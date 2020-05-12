Conor McGregor Throws Shade At Tony Ferguson & Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor had quite the rant on Twitter and he took aim at Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier.

While McGregor and Ferguson have yet to share the Octagon, there is some animosity between the two. “El Cucuy” felt he was being hindered by staying on the same management team as McGregor, Paradigm. Ferguson ended up moving on to Ballengee Group. McGregor has expressed a feeling of betrayal since Ferguson made the jump.

Conor McGregor Disses Ferguson & Poirier

McGregor touched on Ferguson’s performance against Justin Gaethje at UFC 249. Ferguson lost the bout via fifth-round TKO. The “Notorious” one said that “El Cucuy” isn’t as good as many thought he was.

I love Tony. We represented him amazingly at Paradigm sports and were betrayed for a promise of a baseball contract. But frame and preparation here was just embarrassing. His methods and conversation are humorous/enjoyable but he was never the level perceived. Although tough. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

McGregor then turned his attention to Poirier. Back in Sept. 2014, McGregor finished Poirier via TKO in a featherweight bout. McGregor said that Poirier would probably fold against Ferguson if the two were to fight.

It is Dustin/Tony next when Tony heals.

If he does. Dustin will beat him also if changes are not made. Which they won’t. Dustin, although game, and in the mix, will be fed to the floor again. Couple wins here/there then folded in half. Rinse and repeat – Dustin career. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

McGregor’s next fight is unknown. He is coming off a successful return to the Octagon back in January. He defeated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone via TKO in 40 seconds.

With Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje set for a title unification bout sometime this year, it leaves many wondering what will be next for the “Notorious” one. McGregor has said he doesn’t believe Nurmagomedov will show up on fight night.