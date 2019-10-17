Conor McGregor To Frankie Edgar: ‘See You In December’

Conor McGregor appears to want a December showdown with Frankie Edgar.

McGregor and Edgar have long expressed interest in facing each other, but the bout never materialized. McGregor and Edgar were both in the featherweight division, but the “Notorious” one never defended the 145-pound gold after knocking out Jose Aldo. McGregor ended up having two memorable bouts with Nate Diaz and captured the UFC lightweight gold, so the bout with Edgar did not happen.

McGregor vs. Edgar In December?

McGregor took to his Twitter account to wish Edgar well on his birthday, but he made it clear that he’s gunning for “The Answer” before 2019 comes to a close.

Happy birthday Frankie, see you in December. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 16, 2019

“Happy birthday Frankie, see you in December.”

Edgar accepted the challenge and insisted that the ball is in McGregor’s court.

Thanks pal, I said yes already it's on you and @danawhite to make it happen. — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) October 16, 2019

“Thanks pal, I said yes already it’s on you and [Dana White] to make it happen.”

Edgar is planning to move down to the bantamweight division, but he has said that wouldn’t stop him from taking a bout with McGregor. The “Notorious” one hasn’t competed since Oct. 2018. He was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in a failed bid to become a two-time lightweight champion.

Do you like the idea of Conor McGregor vs. Frankie Edgar?