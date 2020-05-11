Conor McGregor To Justin Gaethje: ‘I Am Going To F*cking Butcher You’

Conor McGregor has a scathing message for Justin Gaethje.

This past Saturday night (May 9), Gaethje captured the interim UFC lightweight title. He did so by scoring a fifth-round TKO victory over Tony Ferguson. While Gaethje is due for a title unification bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov, he has caught the attention of the “Notorious” one.

McGregor Fires Warning Shot At Gaethje

McGregor was fired up when he hopped on Twitter as he delivered a scathing message to Gaethje following UFC 249.

The fans make the sport!

Watching the other night I was against going in without them. But it will be my fucking pleasure to display the power I possess with zero background noise for them.

Its me and Justin next as khabib is the biggest bottle fighter in the game.

Guarantee it. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

McGregor was paying attention when Gaethje questioned the “Notorious” one as a parent due to his run-ins with the law.

Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know. Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want.

I am going to fucking butcher you.

Your teeth. I’m going to put them on a fucking necklace.

Speak on my skills as a father?

You are fucking dead. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

McGregor continued to pour on the insults and took aim at Gaethje’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz.

Don’t ever say you represent the great nation of the United States of America ever again. No true American would speak so highly of, or allow, a convicted member of a Jihadi terror cell represent them.

Never Forget!

You are a fucking blind fool, and I am going to finish the job. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

Nurmagomedov claims he can return to action in July but McGregor clearly isn’t buying it. UFC president Dana White has said that McGregor has been ready to get back inside the Octagon. If things play out the way McGregor envisions, then we could see him back sooner rather than later.