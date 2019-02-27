Conor McGregor & Tony Ferguson Exchange Words On Social Media

Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson had a rather interesting exchange on social media.

Ferguson will be sitting on the sidelines while featherweight champion Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier collide for the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight gold. That’s because Ferguson turned down the fight for UFC 236 on April 13. “El Cucuy” already held interim gold once and was stripped of it due to injury, so many feel he doesn’t want to go down that road again.

McGregor & Ferguson Go Back-And-Forth On Twitter

Ferguson recently tagged McGregor in a post and seemingly called out the former two-division champion:

“No Sauce Mcnuggets” @TheNotoriousMMA Just A Replica Of A Former Self He Used To Be. I’ve Got A Solid Right Hand To Test That Chin Of His. How Sweet It Is, -Tiramisu Tuesday pic.twitter.com/KGnJHeExsc — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) February 26, 2019

McGregor’s response wasn’t what many had anticipated:

If we have the ability to go back, Tony. Then we have the ability to go forward again!

I wish you well and am praying for you as a fellow colleague.

Respect to my Paradigm familia.

Yours sincerely, Burger King. https://t.co/71YwROhTbo — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 26, 2019

Ferguson wasn’t moved:

You’re More Like A Dairy Queen Ya Phony… CSO Of Champ Shit Only – Thee Champ pic.twitter.com/2MUmlR6lcD — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) February 27, 2019

McGregor will be eligible to compete again in April. He’s currently serving a suspension handed out by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for his role in the UFC 229 post-main event brawl. UFC president Dana White has said that McGregor will not be fighting in April, however.

Do you think Conor McGregor vs. Tony Ferguson ever takes place?