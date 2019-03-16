Conor McGregor Shows Support For Tony Ferguson

Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson aren’t friends, but the “Notorious” one is showing support for “El Cucuy.”

Ferguson has made it clear that he’s gunning for lightweight gold. He won interim gold back in 2017 and recovered from tears in his knee to defeat Anthony Pettis via TKO in a barn burner. While Ferguson was looking like the clear number one contender for the lightweight title, some personal issues derailed that plan.

McGregor Gives Ferguson Words Of Encouragement

Ferguson’s wife filed a temporary restraining order against her husband. While Ferguson hasn’t been violent, his wife fears that he is a danger to himself and wants him to get help after police were called to their home several times. McGregor took to his Twitter account to offer kind words to Ferguson:

“Tony Ferguson is the type of guy that when all the chips are down, can pick them right back up again and come back stronger than ever! Came back from a debilitating injury in record time to give us one of the fights of the year! Let’s go Tony!!”

Ferguson turned down an interim lightweight title opportunity against Max Holloway. Now, the featherweight champion will meet Dustin Poirier at UFC 236 on April 13. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on Ferguson’s situation.