Conor McGregor & Tony Ferguson Trade Barbs Following UFC 249

Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson have gone back-and-forth on social media following UFC 249.

This past Saturday night (May 9), Ferguson competed against Justin Gaethje. The bout served as the main event of UFC 249 and was contested for the interim UFC lightweight title. Ferguson was stopped in the fifth round via TKO. It’s his first loss since May 2012. “El Cucuy” was riding a 12-fight winning streak.

Conor McGregor & Tony Ferguson Get Ugly On Twitter

McGregor hopped on Twitter and expressed his belief that Ferguson isn’t as good as people gave him credit for. He also doubled down with the notion that Ferguson betrayed Paradigm Sports Management for Ballengee Group. McGregor remains with Paradigm.

Ferguson fired back at McGregor while praising his current management team.

@TheNotoriousMMA You’re Still My Bitch. You Never Represented Me According To Audie,.. If So Then You Worked For Me, & Withheld Money From Me. Focus On Putting The Bottle Down Kid. @BallengeeGroup Is Gold Standard, Must Be Hard Watching From The Sidelines. Keep It Up Chump -Champ pic.twitter.com/1nZT5eN1OZ — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 13, 2020

McGregor didn’t hold his tongue in response and further criticized Ferguson’s UFC 249 performance.

GPizzle 💶 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 13, 2020

McGregor was last seen in action back in January. He stopped Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 40 seconds via TKO. The “Notorious” one doesn’t believe Khabib Nurmagomedov will show up to his planned title unification bout against Justin Gaethje.

For Ferguson, it’s back to the drawing board. While he may be out of title contention for now barring injuries or unforeseen circumstances, “El Cucuy” could very well be right back in the thick of things with a win.