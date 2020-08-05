Conor McGregor Trashes Khabib’s Plan Against Justin Gaethje

Conor McGregor has taken another opportunity to hurl a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov is set to go one-on-one with interim lightweight title holder Justin Gaethje. “The Eagle” is the 155-pound title holder but an interim championship was created when he was unable to fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje is scheduled to headline UFC 254 on Oct. 24.

Conor McGregor Blasts Khabib Over Game Plan For Gaethje

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan posted a video on Instagram of Gaethje hitting the pads. In the comments, Nurmagomedov said he plans to take Gaethje to deep waters this fall.

“Justin is a very nice guy and good opponent for me, but when octagon close he have to be ready not only boxing match, I’m not Dustin or Tony. I will take him to the deepest ocean and drown him.”

McGregor is well aware of Khabib’s comment and he didn’t respond favorably.

“In other words – I’m going to be running around the outside of the cage, s——g my pants. And within the first ten seconds of the fight, I’m diving at his legs for a good whiff of his jockstrap.”

Bad blood still lingers between McGregor and Nurmagomedov. The two competed back in Oct. 2018. “The Eagle” submitted McGregor and after the fight, members of both camps brawled.

Gaethje captured the interim lightweight gold when he defeated Tony Ferguson. “The Highlight” stopped “El Cucuy” in the fifth round, snapping his 12-fight winning streak. Gaethje is riding a fourth-fight winning streak with finishes in all of those bouts.