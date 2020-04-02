Conor McGregor Tried Hijacking Khabib’s Instagram Live Chat

Conor McGregor tried having a live chat with Khabib Nurmagomedov on social media.

Nurmagomedov was scheduled to put his UFC lightweight gold on the line against Tony Ferguson on April 18. Nurmagomedov is stuck in Russia as the country has implemented a travel ban. That means once again, “The Eagle” vs. “El Cucuy.” is off.

McGregor Trolls Nurmagomedov On Instagram

Nurmagomedov took to his Instagram account to reach out to his fans during a live chat. McGregor hopped on and attempted to join “The Eagle” for what was totally going to be a friendly exchange … not.

“Add me in,” McGregor requested.

Nurmagomedov didn’t end up taking the bait. It’s possible McGregor’s message got lost in the shuffle and “The Eagle” didn’t catch it. Regardless, there is certainly no love lost between the two.

Once news broke that Nurmagomedov was stuck in Russia and would be unable to fight Ferguson on April 18, McGregor declared Ferguson the winner of a “game of chicken” in a Twitter post.

I am in shape to fight right now!

At the beginning of all this, I said to myself – I’m happy I don’t have an official fight booked. If I did, I would have consumed all the incorrect data to support me taking part in the bout, and I would have followed through, competed. And won. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 2, 2020

The fact of this matter is, both Tony and Khabib where engaged in a game of chicken here towards the fight bell. With Khabib chickening out first. Making it 3-2 in pullouts in Tony’s favour. Khab scurried out of the U.S to home, and amid the crisis. Very high risk.

Congrats Tony. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 2, 2020

Nurmagomedov has said that he may be able to return in August but it all hinges on what the situation will be like with the coronavirus at that time. Even if things clear up soon, Nurmagomedov will not be competing during Ramadan.