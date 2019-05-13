Conor McGregor Trolled Jose Aldo Following UFC 237 Defeat

Former UFC "Champ Champ" Conor McGregor trolled Jose Aldo after his unanimous decision defeat to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 237.

Over the weekend (Sat. May 11, 2019), former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo was defeated in front of his native Brazilian crowd. Aldo was bested by rising featherweight star Alexander Volkanovski on the main card of the UFC 237 pay-per-view (PPV).

Volkanovski took home a unanimous decision victory over “Scarface,” who was unable to pull the trigger against the young featherweight. Following his defeat, former rival Conor McGregor took the opportunity to kick Aldo while he was down. McGregor posted the following on Twitter after the Aldo defeat (which has since been deleted):

“”There goes the consensus greatest featherweight in UFC history Joe, you numpty” – me walking by the mirror in my Jon anik voice”

McGregor fought Aldo back in December of 2015. The pair main evented UFC 194 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Following over a year of build-up, which included some phenomenal trash talking from “The Notorious,” the Irishman knocked Aldo out in 13 seconds. It was Aldo’s first defeat in over a decade at the time.

Aldo would go on to re-capture the featherweight title that was stripped of McGregor, only to lose it again to Max Holloway. McGregor went on to win the UFC lightweight title, and also began a mega-feud with Nate Diaz at welterweight.

With Aldo nearing retirement, and McGregor seeking a fight for his return, it will be interesting to see if “Scarface” jumps up to 155 pounds and throws his name in the hat.

