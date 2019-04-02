Conor McGregor Trolls Fans With ‘Champ Champ Rose’ On April Fools’ Day

Conor McGregor has a lot of time on his hands. “The Notorious” recently announced his retirement from mixed martial arts (MMA) via Twitter. McGregor reportedly was unable to come to an agreement with the UFC on a deal to get him back into the Octagon.

The Irishman has been calling for shares in the UFC for several years now. If the promotion wants him to take a co-main event spot on one of their pay-per-views (PPVs), he wants his ownership stake. However, UFC President Dana White says McGregor will have to buy his shares like anybody else.

Not to mention the sexual assault allegations McGregor is dealing with out of his native Ireland – all of these things might hinder a possible return to action anytime soon. In the meantime, McGregor found some time to enjoy April Fools’ Day today (Mon. April 1, 2019). He took to Twitter and trolled mixed martial arts (MMA) fans by suggesting he’s getting into the wine business.

After the success his Proper 12 Irish Whiskey has seen, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if McGregor did actually decide to get into the wine industry too. McGregor released a commercial for “Champ Champ Rose,” before confirming at the end it was an April Fools’ Joke, and plugged Proper 12. Check it out here:

Just like I did with my Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey @ProperWhiskey, I will now take over the Rosé wine business. Introducing Champ Champ Rosé @ChampChampRose, the finest Rosé in the world!

— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 1, 2019

