Conor McGregor Tweets & Deletes Dig At Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor has hurled another insult Khabib Nurmagomedov’s way but this time he has deleted his post.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov have been heated enemies for years. Things have gotten personal between the two and even though Nurmagomedov scored a submission win over the “Notorious” one back in Oct. 2018, the bad blood continues to boil over. In fact, a brawl between both camps occurred right after “The Eagle’s” win over McGregor.

McGregor Names Himself & MMA Greats, Trashes Khabib

In a Twitter post that has since been deleted, McGregor named himself and MMA greats such as Anderson Silva, Mirko Cro Cop, Ronda Rousey, and more. In there, he took a dig at Nurmagomedov’s fighting style.

“Conor’s left hand. Anderson’s front kick. Ronda’s armbar. Hendo’s bomb. Cro Cop’s high kick. Jon’s side kick to the knees over and over again and actually the only thing at this stage? Khabib’s little mermaid leg wrap thing he does. What a sport! Who’s the greatest, you already know.”

Nurmagomedov was scheduled to put his UFC lightweight title on the line against Tony Ferguson on April 18. The bout would’ve headlined UFC 249. Nurmagomedov is stuck in Russia due to a travel ban over fears of the coronavirus. Justin Gaethje will now meet Ferguson for the interim UFC lightweight championship.

As for McGregor, he made his return to the Octagon back in Jan. 2020. He took on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor earned the TKO win in just 40 seconds.

McGregor’s head coach, John Kavanagh, had revealed to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that there was indeed talks of a potential showdown between McGregor and Gaethje before the coronavirus pandemic forced the UFC to make changes. The targeted timeframe was July but Dana White plans to match up the winner of Ferguson vs. Gaethje against Nurmagomedov in a title unification bout down the line.