Conor McGregor Tweets & Deletes Insults At Team Khabib

Conor McGregor took another shot at members of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov have had quite the feud dating back to 2016. Things escalated to violence outside the Octagon in 2018 as McGregor retaliated to Team Khabib cornering Artem Lobov in a New York City hotel lobby with his UFC 223 media day bus attack. Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor at UFC 229, then hopped into the crowd and went after Dillon Danis. McGregor got into a scuffle with members of Nurmagomedov’s team inside the Octagon.

McGregor Rips Team Khabib, Then Deletes Post

The MMA Team Dagestan Twitter account made a post regarding the UFC 242 event in Abu Dhabi. The event is rumored to feature Nurmagomedov and members of his camp:

Fighters that are expected to perform at #UFC242:



Khabib Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev

Zubaira Tukhugov

Abubakar Nurmagomedov

Mairbek Taisumov

Zelim Imadaev #UFCAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/CDRggUtOwA — MMA TEAM DAGESTAN (@MMATeamDagestan) May 5, 2019

McGregor responded to the tweet unfavorably. He has since deleted the post, but this is what he said:

“Team Meldonium. 3 on this list caught on performance enhancers in the past already. Islam, Zubaira and Mairbek. Dirty smelly rats all of them.”

The “Notorious” one is set to meet with UFC president Dana White in Los Angeles. They were supposed to talk in Miami, but that didn’t come to fruition. McGregor has been at odds with the UFC over ownership stake in the promotion.