Conor McGregor: Tyson Fury Is The Number One Heavyweight Boxer Of This Era

Conor McGregor has given Tyson Fury massive praise.

Fury is set to return to action this Saturday night (June 15). He’ll go one-on-one with Tom Schwarz inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. If Fury wins, then he’ll be in prime position to challenge Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight title in a rematch. Of course, Wilder must get past Luis Ortiz a second time in order for his gold to be on the line.

McGregor Calls Fury Best Heavyweight Boxer Of This Era

McGregor, a former two-division Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title holder, took to his Twitter account to call Fury the best heavyweight boxer of this era:

“This is what fully committed pad work looks like. Amazing! Welcome to The Mac Life ‘Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury! Leading the game from all angles. Enjoy Sin city my man we are not here for a long time, we are here for a good time. Atta boy Tyson, the number 1 HW boxer of this era.”

Fury is still undefeated after his controversial draw against Wilder. “The Gypsy King” is going for his 28th victory as a professional. Schwarz is 24-0 and has finished his last three matches.