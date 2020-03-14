Conor McGregor Unleashes Rant On Coronavirus Following Aunt’s Death

Conor McGregor has lost his aunt and he’s taking aim at the coronavirus.

The coronavirus has spread globally and has impacted many industries. The world of sports is no exception and that includes MMA. Several promotions, including Bellator, have had to cancel events. The UFC will be doing an empty arena show in Brazil tonight (March 14). More importantly, lives have been lost due to COVID-19.

Conor McGregor Loses His Aunt, Rants On Coronavirus

McGregor took to his Instagram account and praised Ireland for how the country has handled this pandemic. Sadly, he revealed that he has lost his aunt.

“These photos are from a few days ago at a studio in Dublin’s City centre. I was to announce to the world my @properwhiskey donation to @Tunnel2Towers. A great day! A proud day, I brought my family with me to the studio. Sitting in the chair about to beam live to all the U.S morning talk shows, I get a phone call telling me that my lovely little auntie Anne had passed away. I couldn’t go live anymore. My poor little friendly loving auntie. My mother’s sister. This stupid f*cking virus. What the f*ck is happening. I took my family to bull island. Looked out at the sea. Took a deep breath. Thank f*ck! Lord thank you.”

McGregor started off 2020 with a bang. He returned to the Octagon for the first time since Oct. 2018. McGregor defeated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in just 40 seconds via TKO.

The “Notorious” one is on a comeback trail. He hadn’t emerged victorious since Nov. 2016 before stopping Cerrone. He’s hoping to claim the UFC lightweight championship a second time. The “Notorious” one could be due for a title opportunity against the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson but early talk of a summer bout against Justin Gaethje has been reported.

MMA News sends our condolences to Conor McGregor and his family.