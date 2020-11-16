Monday, November 16, 2020

Conor McGregor Viewing 2020 As An Opportunistic Year

By Cole Shelton
(AP Photo/John Locher)

Conor McGregor is viewing 2020 as an opportunistic year despite only competing inside the Octagon once.

At the end of 2019, McGregor said he was viewing 2020 as a season where he wanted to have three fights with the last being the rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov for the belt. However, due to a variety of different reasons, he was only able to compete in January at UFC 246 and has been on the sidelines since then, but does not think this was a lost year.

“You know I’m saying, you know there are challenges, of course, every year, every day, every second, there are always challenges. But for me I an optimist true and true. And although there are lots of things going on around the world, there are a lot of opportunities,” McGregor said to Parimatch.

“There are lots of opportunities to adapt to evolve in something else. All businesses are forced to adapt and evolve and that is only good. Any time you’re forced to look at yourself in the mirror and your own practices and how you’re carrying yourself and you’re forced to assess that and make growth through that, it’s only a positive. So I look at this year as an opportunistic year. There are a lot of things moving and shaking. And you best believe through this situation we are faced with, you will see some amazing things take place.”

Conor McGregor is set to return to the Octagon on January 23 at UFC 257 against Dustin Poirier.

ViaBJPENN

