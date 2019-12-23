Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone UFC 246 Tickets Sell Out In Minutes

Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone will be fighting in front of a soldout T-Mobile Arena on Jan. 18 in Las Vegas.

The two will be headlining UFC 246 in a welterweight scrap and according to Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports via Dana White, the event sold out on the first day of tickets being on sale.

Per @danawhite #UFC246 sold out @TMobileArena on first day on sale. Gate of $10 million. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) December 21, 2019

According to various fans on the internet looking to buy tickets, the event sold out in three minutes which helped the $10 million gate.

Damnit! Tickets sold out to #UFC246 in 3 mins. Even at those crazy prices I was still going to go. 😰😰 now it looks like we’ll be partying at @ScubaTdiving house! I’ll bring the @budweiserusa 🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🤠 #WarCowboy pic.twitter.com/R1jFiTorxz — Chris Bohnenkamp (@cb2one4) December 20, 2019

It is no doubt a fight many fans are looking forward to including Cerrone who feels like this fight is bigger than the sport and it shows by selling out in minutes.

“Ahh man. As a fan…We’re bigger than the sport. Right? We sold out in three minutes. Three minutes, bam! But as me, I don’t really care, man,” Cerrone said to MyMMANews. “I’m not real fired up for this, that I wouldn’t be for anything else. This is just another guy, man!” Emphasizing on his passion for the fight game, “I get to get in there and do what I love. Like, I fuckin love it. So…Yeah, its Conor… So what?”

There is no question the UFC is happy with this as they get to start off 2020 with a bang and have their biggest star open the year up.