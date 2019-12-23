Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone UFC 246 Tickets Sell Out In Minutes

Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone will be fighting in front of a soldout T-Mobile Arena on Jan. 18 in Las Vegas.
The two will be headlining UFC 246 in a welterweight scrap and according to Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports via Dana White, the event sold out on the first day of tickets being on sale.
According to various fans on the internet looking to buy tickets, the event sold out in three minutes which helped the $10 million gate.
It is no doubt a fight many fans are looking forward to including Cerrone who feels like this fight is bigger than the sport and it shows by selling out in minutes.
“Ahh man. As a fan…We’re bigger than the sport. Right? We sold out in three minutes. Three minutes, bam! But as me, I don’t really care, man,” Cerrone said to MyMMANews. “I’m not real fired up for this, that I wouldn’t be for anything else. This is just another guy, man!” Emphasizing on his passion for the fight game, “I get to get in there and do what I love. Like, I fuckin love it. So…Yeah, its Conor… So what?”
There is no question the UFC is happy with this as they get to start off 2020 with a bang and have their biggest star open the year up.