Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal Early Betting Odds Revealed

Earlier this week, surging UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal made headlines by calling out UFC superstar Conor McGregor. One day later, McGregor vs. Masvidal betting odds have already been released.

TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter released a photo of the odds today (Fri., July 12, 2019) that featured the odds for McGregor vs. Masvidal. It also contained the odds of which opponent each man will face next. Although McGregor vs. Masvidal really only started being talked about yesterday, it was oddly enough the second-highest probability of the next bout for each man.

McGregor’s likeliest next fight was with Nate Diaz, while Masvidal’s was with champion ‘Kamura’ Usman (sic). Check out the full odds right here:

Odds have been released for @GamebredFighter vs. @TheNotoriousMMA as well as odds on who their next respective opponents may be. pic.twitter.com/ifQkKnZID8 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 12, 2019

Odds On Point?

Interestingly enough, the odds dictated here suggest McGregor is more likely to fight Masvidal than he is longtime rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Irishman has been campaigning to run it back with the undefeated Dagestani champion since he was submitted in their first fight at last October’s UFC 229.

Khabib vs. McGregor II is currently going off at 4-to-1. That may be at least a somewhat accurate depiction of the situation considering ‘The Eagle’ will face interim champion Dustin Poirier in the main event of September 7’s UFC 242 from Abu Dhabi.

In truth, McGregor’s UFC return is unknown, if it ever happens. He’s repeatedly teased a return fight on social media after many recent UFC events. Nothing even close to concrete has been announced, however.

As for Masvidal, he’s either looking to fight McGregor or Usman. With former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington set to fight Robbie Lawler next month, the 170-pound title picture could become extremely confusing very soon. Add that to the fact Usman is currently out due to hernia surgery and will not fight until roughly November.

So the biggest fight for Masvidal is obviously the McGregor match-up. That is, if he can get the UFC’s biggest name to sign a contract.

Will Jorge Masvidal truly get a dream fight with Conor McGregor soon?