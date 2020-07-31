Conor McGregor vs. Khamzat Chimaev? Probably Not, Says Dana White

Khamzat Chimaev wants a clash with Conor McGregor but it isn’t likely to happen at this time.

Despite having just two fights under the UFC banner, there are already high expectations for Chimaev. That’s because the 8-0 welterweight has a fighting style reminiscent of Khabib Nurmagomedov. In fact, many believe Khamzat is a more aggressive version of Khabib with the cardio to match. While some believe people are jumping the gun, others feel it’s only a matter of time before Chimaev becomes a star.

Dana White Discusses Potential McGregor vs. Chimaev Bout

Chimaev was born in Chechnya, Russia but immigrated to Sweden. “Borz” claims he once traveled to Ireland in hopes of finding and fighting McGregor but was sent back to his home. He took to his Twitter account to claim he’d wreck McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, and Nate Diaz on the same night.

I’m getting bored, please @danawhite give me @NateDiaz209 @GamebredFighter @TheNotoriousMMA same night. I can smash all these guys… I’m not cocky guy I’m just confident. I understand if they don’t want to fight me. — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) July 30, 2020

When asked about potentially booking McGregor vs. Chimaev, White told TMZ Sports that for now, it isn’t likely (h/t BJPenn.com).

“Probably not but who knows?” Dana White said to TMZ about the possibility of a McGregor vs. Chimaev fight.

Chimaev’s first two UFC bouts were just 10 days apart. He made his promotional debut on July 15 against John Phillips. Chiamev scored a second-round submission win. Then on July 25, he stopped Rhys McKee via TKO in the opening frame. White hopes to get Chimaev back inside the Octagon as soon as August.

As for McGregor, he last competed back in January. He starched Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone via TKO in 40 seconds. The “Notorious” one claims to be retired from MMA competition.