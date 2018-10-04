Conor McGregor Wants To Spearhead 165-Pound Division With Nate Diaz Trilogy Fight

Conor McGregor could be the push the UFC needs to implement a 165-pound division. For the past several weeks rumors of the UFC implementing a new 165-pound weight class has been discussed. Especially due to Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier campaigning for the opportunity when they fight at UFC 230 in the co-main event.

UFC President Dana White is completely against the idea and has denied Diaz and Poirier’s request several times. UFC mega-star McGregor might have a better shot at obtaining the opportunity. McGregor has unfinished business with Diaz that he intends to address down the road.

Speaking at UFC 229 open workouts, McGregor said he will give Nate Diaz a rematch since the Stockton slugger did the same for him. He also said he’d like to spearhead the 165-pound division in his trilogy fight with Diaz (via MMA Fighting):

“The game is full of bums,” McGregor said. “Ain’t s**t changed, really, so it’s good to be back. I’ve got that trilogy with Diaz. I will give that man a rematch. He gave me a rematch, so I’ll give him a rematch.

“[At] 155 [pounds], I’d imagine, but we’ll see because maybe we could spearhead a 165-pound division. I do believe we should go 145, 155, 165, 175, 185, even 195. Why not? There’s more belts.”

Before McGregor can focus on that, however, he has business to attend to this weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018). He’ll main event UFC 229 against Khabib Nurmagomedov in a 155-pound title bout.

What do you think about McGregor and Diaz spearheading the 165-pound division?