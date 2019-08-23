Conor McGregor Wants Khabib Rematch, But Is Open To Other Fights

Conor McGregor hopes to get his chance at revenge against Khabib Nurmagomedov, but he isn’t opposed to taking on someone else.

Much has been made about McGregor’s fighting future. The “Notorious” one was submitted by Nurmagomedov in a bid to become a two-time UFC lightweight champion. Many have wondered if McGregor’s antics outside of the Octagon will hinder his return, but the former “champ-champ” insists he’s working on becoming a better individual and martial artist.

McGregor Says Return Doesn’t Hinge On Nurmagomedov

During an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, McGregor admitted that he wants “redemption” against Nurmagomedov because he believes he entered the fight injured and wasn’t being true to himself preparing for the bout. With that said, McGregor made it clear that a rematch with “The Eagle” isn’t the deciding factor (via BJPenn.com).

“But, I am not going to wait around. Whoever. If you are asking me who, whoever. If Dustin goes in and does it, Dustin, if it’s Nate, Nate, if it’s Jorge, Jorge. I don’t know about size, I don’t know what Dana (White) is talking about in all that. I don’t even know Jorge that well to be honest,” Conor McGregor continued. “I’ve just seen the last two and saw the (Al) Iaquinta bout. Anyone. Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje. (Max) Holloway rematch, (Jose) Aldo rematch. There are so many bouts for me, Ariel. So many. And, in reality, it does not matter who. It is just about me getting back in and being who I am and not a shell of myself.”

McGregor told Helwani that he is cleared to grapple again as he continues to recover from a broken hand suffered during a sparring session. He also claimed that he was in talks for a July return against Justin Gaethje, but obviously that didn’t materialize.